Man in hospital after shooting in Langley, RCMP say

Mounties in Langley are investigating after a shooting that sent a man to hospital Sunday afternoon.

Langley RCMP told CTV News Vancouver the call came in around 5:30 p.m., reporting shots fired in the 26200 block of 60th Avenue, a rural stretch of road north of Aldergrove.

When officers arrived, they found the victim "yelling and screaming" in a ditch, police said, adding that he is a 50-year-old man who is known to police.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not comment on the severity of the wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and 60th Avenue was closed between 256th and 264th streets while officers investigated the scene.

Police said they don't yet know whether the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict, but added that they don't believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.