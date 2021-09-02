Man in hospital after stabbing in downtown Victoria

One man is in hospital after a stabbing early Thursday morning in downtown Victoria.

Detectives with Victoria’s major crimes unit are appealing to witnesses to come forward after the man was found suffering stab wounds near Quadra Street and Pandora Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

Police and paramedics provided emergency first aid and the victim was taken to hospital where he remains, police said Thursday.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The scene where the man was found was closed to traffic for several hours overnight as police investigated. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.