Man in hospital after 'targeted' weapons complaint in north Edmonton: EPS

A man is in hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the area of 140 Avenue and 121 Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. and found the injured man.

He was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police told CTV News.

"Investigators believe the incident was a targeted offence, thus no imminent danger to the surrounding community," EPS added.

Police don't have anyone in custody right now.

The weapons complaint is under investigation.