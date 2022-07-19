Man in hospital after violent altercation in Alexandra Park
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Miriam Katawazi
Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an altercation in the city’s downtown on Tuesday night.
Police said the incident happened at Alexandra Park in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area at 9: 20 p.m.
A man sustained a serious injury to his shin and started walking up Bathurst Street, where he collapsed and was found by paramedics.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he is now in stable condition.
Police initially described the incident as a stabbing, but said it is not yet clear exactly how the man was injured.
There is no information about suspects so far.
Police said they have closed the northbound and southbound lanes on Bathurst Street due to the investigation.
