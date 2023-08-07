iHeartRadio

Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting




Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 12 Avenue S.W. just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a duty inspector.

A man was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

