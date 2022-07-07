Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax; charges laid against suspect

A man is in hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing on Cunard Street Wednesday.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Cunard Street for a report of an injured person around 2:45 p.m.

When they got there, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering stab wounds.

Police say he was stabbed by a man he knew, who ran away before officers arrived.

Around 5 p.m., police say the suspect was arrested without incident in Halifax.

Daniel Angus Ryan, 29, is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.