Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: police

Police in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.

Police say upon arrival, a man in his 40s with an injury “consistent with being stabbed with an edged weapon” was found.

The man was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre, and police say his condition is unknown.

The only description of the suspect at this time is a white male believed to be in his early to mid-40s, say police.

There is no immediate threat to the general public nor any safety concerns. Traffic has not been re-routed, but portions of the sidewalk and the general area are closed to pedestrians while police process the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.

This is a developing story