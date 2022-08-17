Man in hospital following stabbing; police charge suspect with attempted murder

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Broadway at around 1:11 a.m. for reports that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a suite and provided medical care. He was eventually taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

While there, police said they found a gun nearby and seized it.

Just before 4 p.m., police arrested a man after he went to a different hospital with minor injuries and he was found carrying a knife.

Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

A 26-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with attempted murder, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possessing a weapon.

Police said he is not being named right now because the investigation is ongoing. The man remains in custody.