A man suffering from slash wounds being loaded into an ambulance in Capitol Hill Wednesday morning as CPS, CFD and EMS members look on.

Charges are pending against one man in connection with a Wednesday morning attack at a home in the community of Capitol Hill.

Emergency crews responded to a condo building in the 1300 block of 17th Avenue N.W. shortly after 6 a.m. following reports of an assault involving a knife.

A man suffering from slash wounds was located and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

A suspect was arrested a short time later at an undisclosed location. Police officials confirm charges are pending against the man.