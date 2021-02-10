Charges are pending against one man in connection with a Wednesday morning attack at a home in the community of Capitol Hill.

Emergency crews responded to a condo building in the 1300 block of 17th Avenue N.W. shortly after 6 a.m. following reports of an assault involving a knife.

A man suffering from slash wounds was located and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

A suspect was arrested a short time later at an undisclosed location. Police officials confirm charges are pending against the man.