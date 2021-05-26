Man in hospital, suspect in custody after stabbing at Sunset Beach

A man is in hospital and a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing near Vancouver's Sunset Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Vancouver police told CTV News they were called to the beach around 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men fighting.

“I just started hearing some yelling, just, ‘Put it down, put it down,” said Jeff Carrie, who lives nearby.

He said the two men were yelling at each other and moving towards each other and back.

“(They were) kind of fighting and doing swings, haymakers in the air,” Carrie said.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found one man had been stabbed," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in an email.

Carrie said that must have happened when the two men moved behind the snack stand and out of his view.

“Things went quiet, then the guy quickly ran up here and kind of took off that way,” he said, pointing east on Beach Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two of them treated the patient. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to EHS.

“I saw a person they were putting person into the ambulance,” said Al Alavi, a West End resident. “He was just lying down. He was fully covered and wrapped. He couldn’t move, that’s for sure, so something serious, for sure.”

Visintin said the man's injuries "aren't believed to be life-threatening."

The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the victim was discovered, Visintin said, adding that the motive for the stabbing is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

A photo shared by theBreakerNews on Twitter showed a man being pinned to the ground by a police officer.

Al Ghassemi, who lives across from Sunset Beach, saw that man being pinned.

“I didn’t see him fighting, he was just lying on the floor,” Ghassemi told CTV News. “Lying on the floor and the police was on them.”