Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries, 4 others arrested after Kingston shooting: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is in hospital life-threatening injuries and four others have been arrested following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Kings County Monday night.

Kings District RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the Pleasant Street area of Kingston, N.S., around 10:15 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a 30-year-old man lying in a driveway.

Police say the man had gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Officers then arrested two men at a nearby home and both were held in custody overnight.

In a tweet posted at 11:45 p.m., the Nova Scotia RCMP said they believed the incident was isolated.

“Based on the info we have, there is no threat to public safety,” the tweet added.

Police also said Pleasant Street was closed while they investigated.

Then, at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, Annapolis District RCMP found a vehicle at a home about 13 kilometres away on Highway 201 in Nictaux, N.S.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen in the Greenwood, N.S., area a few hours earlier.

Police add that they found two men on the property who were believed to have been involved in the Kingston shooting.

Both men were arrested and held in custody overnight.

No other suspects are currently being sought by police.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and the men are all known to each other.

The RCMP said Tuesday morning that search warrants were being executed on multiple scenes and vehicles in relation to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).