Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dramatic standoff with Saanich police

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded with guns drawn to the scene of a heavily damaged four-door sedan on Cook Street near Oakmount Road shortly after noon.

Police could be heard trying to negotiate with a man standing behind the damaged car before several loud popping sounds were heard and police rushed over to the man on the ground.

He was put onto a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Police confirmed in a statement late Thursday afternoon that the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries."

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was initially called to a motor vehicle incident around 12:10 p.m.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one man was taken to hospital in "critical condition," according to BCEHS.

British Columbia's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., says it is investigating the incident.

WITNESS SAYS MAN ARMED WITH 'BUTCHER KNIFE'

A witness who lives a few houses away from the scene told CTV News he heard the sound of a crash and then ran down the street to where the damaged four-door vehicle had come to a stop.

Norm Sedor said the car appeared to have hit at least two parked vehicles. When he approached the car, Sedor said he heard the sound of screaming from inside the vehicle.

The witness said that when he pulled back the driver's side airbag to help whoever was inside, the driver began waving a "butcher knife" and appeared distraught.

Responding officers were able to eventually talk the man out of the vehicle, Sedor said. However, the man refused to drop the knife and at one point injured his neck with it, according to the witness.

Sedor said police fired multiple volleys of less-lethal beanbag projectiles at the man before he eventually crumpled to the ground and was taken away.

Officers were working to rescue a dog from the back of the damaged car around 1 p.m.

Firefighters were also on scene and traffic along Cook Street was blocked in both directions.

Police said the area would be closed to traffic "for some time."