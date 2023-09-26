iHeartRadio

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North York shooting


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 20s has been critically injured after being shot in North York Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the shooting occurred in the Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive area, east of Jane Street, around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.

