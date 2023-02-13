Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the north end of Halifax Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street around 7:35 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot.

Police now say he was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax police said in a tweet just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday that the area was contained and they were asking the public to avoid the area.

Several streets in the area were closed to traffic after the shooting and have since reopened.

Halifax Regional Police were no longer on scene as of Monday morning.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting, including information about a possible suspect.

Police say they continue to investigate.

“At this point, it’s in its early stages and our investigators are looking into the events of [Sunday] night to determine exactly what it is that occurred,” Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod told CTV Atlantic.

“We are looking at all avenues in relation to the investigation. We are asking that anyone that has information would come forward to help us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, or with video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.