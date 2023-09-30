iHeartRadio

Man in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in North York


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A stabbing in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood has left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Keele and Wilson Streets shortly before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, police located a male victim who had been stabbed several times.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

No suspect description has been released.

