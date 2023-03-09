Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Downtown Eastside: police
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
A stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries, according to authorities.
The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to Hastings and Carrall streets just after 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
"Multiple officers offered first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday.
"He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive."
Police added that no arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.
-
Hurricanes fall 2-1 to Rebels in Red DeerThe Hurricanes wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Rebels Wednesday at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.
-
'Best day to start is today': Alberta bill sets out budget restraint, more savingsAlberta has introduced legislation that would require it to keep a tight rein on spending, save for a rainy day and continue to pay down debt. Finance Minister Travis Toews introduced Bill 10 Thursday, which would mandate balanced budgets, limit expense increases and set policies for surplus cash, among other things.
-
Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flamesEmergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
-
'We are fully committed': Preeceville Group Home to remain open following discussions with ministryA group home in Preeceville, Sask. that was set to close at the end of March, won’t be closing its doors after all.
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspects after delivery driver allegedly robbedThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating an alleged armed robbery in the 400 block of Avenue P South.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest ratesA new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
-
Purolator to introduce new electric delivery vehicles to London, Ont. regionPurolator has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian vehicles over the next seven years.
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues provinceThe family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
City of Gatineau bans TikTok from employees' phonesThe city of Gatineau has followed the federal and Ontario and Quebec governments in banning the installation and use of the social media app on mobile devices.