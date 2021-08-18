Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in North York
An 80-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a GO bus in North York Wednesday afternoon.
The collision happened in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East just before 3 p.m.
Toronto police say the man was crossing Yonge Street from west to east when he was hit by the 59-year-old bus driver who was making a left turn from Finch Avenue West to Yonge Street.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for GO Transit said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.
“This was very upsetting to hear about, and our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian, and we are hoping for a full recovery,” Anne Marie Aikins said in a statement.
“Our staff are on site with the bus driver and are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”
Police are asking anyone with information, including security or dashcam footage, to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
