Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle on Yonge Street

A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Bowood Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue.

Responding officers located a 64-year-old man who had been struck. Medics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“A pedestrian on the east side of Yonge Street was walking across Yonge and unfortunately came into contact with the driver of a vehicle,” said Toronto Police Service media relations officer Alex Li.

The 61-year-old driver remained at the scene, according to police, however they did not say if any charges had been laid.

The vehicle involved in the collision, a dark-coloured sedan, was visible at the scene with significant damage to its windshield.

Li says a portion of Yonge Street remains closed in both directions just north of Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

