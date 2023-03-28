Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle on Yonge Street
A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Tuesday night.
Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Bowood Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue.
Responding officers located a 64-year-old man who had been struck. Medics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“A pedestrian on the east side of Yonge Street was walking across Yonge and unfortunately came into contact with the driver of a vehicle,” said Toronto Police Service media relations officer Alex Li.
The 61-year-old driver remained at the scene, according to police, however they did not say if any charges had been laid.
The vehicle involved in the collision, a dark-coloured sedan, was visible at the scene with significant damage to its windshield.
Li says a portion of Yonge Street remains closed in both directions just north of Lawrence Avenue.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)
Yonge St & Cranbrooke Ave
- police o/s
- officers located a male pedestrian w/ injuries
- @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ life-threatening injuries
- @TrafficServices investigating
- N/B Yonge St blocked from Ranleigh Ave to Cranbrooke#GO686439
^al