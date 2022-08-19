Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy

A man has been seriously injured after being shot during a robbery in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they responded to a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Two males reportedly entered a store, brandished firearms and tried to rob it, police said.

At some point, an employee of the pharmacy was shot, according to police.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man in his 60s suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said two male suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unclear if they were able to steal items from the pharmacy.

Police have released limited descriptions of the suspects. They said one was wearing a grey hoodie while the other was wearing a black hoodie.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said it is too early to determine if the robbery is connected to two separate robberies in North York that occurred earlier.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Northgate Drive area, where a store was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said no injuries were reported. They noted that the suspect fled in a grey or white import car.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to another store robbery near Keele Street and Densley Avenue.

Police said a man armed with a gun walked into a pharmacy and robbed it. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was last seen southbound on Keele Street.

No one was injured in that incident.

“Each incident is being investigated separately. And as part of the investigation, they will look to see if there are any linkages. But at this time, there is nothing that is linking each incident to each other,” Kranenburg said.

She asked anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.