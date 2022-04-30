Man in life-threatening condition after Brampton shooting, paramedics say
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning has left a man in critical condition, Peel paramedics confirm.
Peel police responded to a shooting in the area of Kennedy Road North and Sandalwood Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m.
A man was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
The suspect fled the area and no further details or suspect description has been released.
Police believe the victim was targeted.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
