Man in life-threatening condition after early morning hit-and-run near Macleod Trail

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an early morning hit-and-run in the city's southeast that left one man with severe, life-threatening injuries.

"This morning at around 2:30 a.m. police were called to location about 30 metres east of Macleod Trail on 50 Avenue S.E. for a male lying in the middle of the road," said Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit. "On our arrival, we determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run collision and the male was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. He remains in serious life-threatening condition at this time."

Investigators are searching the area for any evidence that could help pinpoint the make and model of the vehicle that was travelling westbound toward Macleod Trail at the time of impact.

"We also understand that there were some citizens that stopped to assist but they did not remain behind at the scene to talk to police," added Patterson. "We believe that one of them may have tried to assist by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers."

"We also urge the drive to come forward and speak with us."

A section of 50 Avenue remained closed to traffic for several hours.