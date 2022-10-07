Man in life-threatening condition after fire at 15-storey apartment building in Toronto

A man is in critical condition following a two-alarm fire at a Toronto apartment building overnight.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a 15-storey highrise building in the area of Blackthorne Avenue and Venn Crescent, at around 11:45 p.m.

Toronto fire says the blaze was on the 14th floor and that they forced entry into a unit that had heavy smoke.

One occupant was located and found without vital signs but regained a pulse after CPR was performed, Toronto fire said.

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The fire has since been knocked down and crews are on scene investigating.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

FIRE:

Blackthorne Ave & Venn Cres

- reports of a fire in a residential building

- police responding

- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised 2-alarm fire, located 1 injured party

- @TorontoMedics responding to assist

- possible delays in the area

- consider alternate routes#GO1949731

^al