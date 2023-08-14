Man in life-threatening condition after scooter crash in Mississauga

Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after his scooter crashed in Mississauga late Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residential area near Homeric and Vera Cruz drives just before midnight, police said.

Peel Regional Police told CP24.com on Monday morning that the man remains in critical condition after the single-vehicle collision.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear and investigators are canvassing the area for video of the incident.

Images from the scene show what appears to be an electric scooter laying on the front lawn of a nearby residence as police occupy the scene.

Road closures in the area have been lifted.

