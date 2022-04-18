Man in life-threatening condition after shooting

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.

At 7:20 p.m., EMS were called to 11 Erin Woods Court S.E. for reports of a shooting. They were then re-routed to northbound Deerfoot Trail, where paramedics found the victim in a white Ford F-150, stopped by 16th Avenue, police said.

The male victim was transported by EMS to Foothills hospital with a police escort in life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story...

ALERT: Ongoing incident on NB Deerfoot Tr approaching 16 Ave NE, Blocking the NB exit ramp. Please drive with caution. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/0xRX2vpTWh