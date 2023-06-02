Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Kennedy TTC station
A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a TTC subway station in Scarborough on Friday night.
Toronto police said they were called to Kennedy Station at around 8:15 p.m. for a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located a man with stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
In a later update, Duty Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik said the victim's condition had stabilized.
"As a result of the quick response of uniform and plainclothes officers, and then working closely with TTC security, four individuals are in custody," Abdel-Malik said.
"We do believe that everybody is in custody that was involved in this incident."
Abdel-Malik said a knife was also recovered.
"The investigation is still in its infancy. We're still trying to establish if there's a relationship between the victim and the individuals," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
The incident impacted subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and Line 3 Scarborough, as well as bus service at the station.
