Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Kennedy TTC station

A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a TTC subway station in Scarborough on Friday night.

Toronto police said they were called to Kennedy Station at around 8:15 p.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a man with stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a later update, Duty Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik said the victim's condition had stabilized.

"As a result of the quick response of uniform and plainclothes officers, and then working closely with TTC security, four individuals are in custody," Abdel-Malik said.

"We do believe that everybody is in custody that was involved in this incident."

Abdel-Malik said a knife was also recovered.

"The investigation is still in its infancy. We're still trying to establish if there's a relationship between the victim and the individuals," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

The incident impacted subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and Line 3 Scarborough, as well as bus service at the station.