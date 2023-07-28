Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in Brampton Friday night.

Peel police say it happened in the area of Steeles Avenue and Chinguacousy Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.

No suspect information has been released.

