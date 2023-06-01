iHeartRadio

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Oshawa


One man is in life-threatening condition while another is in police custody after a stabbing in Oshawa on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 6 p.m., Durham police said a stabbing investigation is underway in the area of Ritson Rd North and Adelaide Ave East.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.

