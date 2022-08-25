Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack

Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.

Officials told CTV News that at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a green space in the 1700 block of Eighth Street N.W. for reports of an assault.

When officers and EMS arrived, they located an adult male who had suffered significant injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses told police that the two suspects involved in the attack fled on foot in separate directions – one ran westbound down 16 Avenue N.W. and the other fled northbound up Eighth Street N.W.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack should contact CPS through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.