Mounties in Kelowna say charges aren't being considered after they received several reports of an erratic driver Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, a driver crashed into a median and a ditch, drove on the wrong side of Tower Ranch Boulevard and kept going after his car caught on fire.

He only stopped when the car crashed into a fence near a local golf course, police say. Officers tried to get the driver out of the smoking vehicle but the driver allegedly resisted. He was eventually taken into custody.

When reports first came in, it was suspected the driver was impaired. But police said it turned out the man was having a medical emergency.

"It became clear to the officers involved that he was suffering from a medical emergency and the BC Emergency Health Services was called," Mounties said in a news release.

"First aid was provided by the PACT (Police and Crisis Team) while awaiting EHS. The man was transported to hospital for treatment."

B.C.'s police watchdog was notified, but the Independent Investigations Office said it won't be investigating the incident.

"It is believed at this time, that the medical issue being experienced by the driver was the cause of his erratic driving and subsequent actions," Mounties said.

"No charges are being considered at this time, and no further information is being released."