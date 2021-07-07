Man in New Brunswick sentenced to three years following investigation into images of child sexual abuse: Police

A 47-year-old man in New Brunswick will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

Police say the investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in July 2019 after it received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

In December 2019, a search warrant was executed at a home in Lakeville, N.B., as well as a transport truck located in Candiac, Que. Working with the Sûreté du Quebec, police say they seized several electronic devices.

According to police, Gaston Antoine Landry, who was 46-years-old at the time, was arrested in Moncton on January 27, 2020 in relation to the investigation. He was released on conditions.

On June 10, 2020, Landry was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Landry was sentenced in Moncton Provincial Court last week and will serve 36 months for each offence. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Landry has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample, police say.

Following his release from prison, police say he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children.