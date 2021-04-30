Man in serious condition after stabbing in Ivey Park near downtown London
London police are on scene of an apparent stabbing near downtown London.
Police say they were called to Ivey Park off Thames Street for reports of a man who have been stabbed around 11:30 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.
An officer on scene applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
The man was taken to hospital wtih serious injuries.
What appeared to be a large pool of blood could be seen in the parking lot of the park blocked off by police.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time.
It is the second time this week that a police officer has assisted a victim with their stab wounds.
Late Tuesday night a police officer applied a tourniquet to a man who had been stabbed in an apartment building on King Street in downtown London.
No suspect has been identified in that stabbing to date.