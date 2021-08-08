Man in serious condition after being hit by C-Train

A man is in hospital following an incident involving the C-Train at the Shaganappi Point LRT station early Sunday.

Calgary EMS said they responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. following reports that a person had been struck by a train.

They attended the scene, found the man and transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

Calgary Transit closed the station for several hours for the investigation, but commuters were able to get through by using shuttle buses.

It has since been reopened.

Calgary police have not shared any details about the incident.