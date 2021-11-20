Man in serious condition after being struck and thrown by vehicle
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Officials say a man was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition after a vehicle on 16 Avenue N.W. hit him Friday evening.
Calgary EMS told CTV News they responded to the scene, in the 4600 block of 16 Avenue N.W., at about 6:20 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
Officials couldn't share many details about what happened, but say the victim was thrown after he was hit by a small sedan. It's not known if he was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The adult male was found in serious, life-threatening condition and taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
Police have not shared any details about the incident.
