Man in serious condition after house fire in northwest Calgary

A man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre after he was rescued from inside a burning home in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at a home in the 1400 block of Ranchlands Way N.W., at about 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters entered the home and found an adult male inside.

EMS say he had been burned and was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The patient, who was in serious condition, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…