Man in serious condition after Mississauga motorcycle crash


(Source: CP24)

A man has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Mississauga Thursday night.

A tweet issued by Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. at Promontory Crescent and Burnhamthorpe Road.

The motorcycle was the only motor vehicle involved, police say.

COLLISION:
- Promontory Cres & Burnhamthorpe Rd #Mississauga
- Single motorcycle involved
- Ml adult taken to trauma centre with serious injuries
- Burnhamthorpe Rd E/B down to single lane
- Use alternate routes
- C/R at 7:20 p.m.
- PR230119729

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 14, 2023
