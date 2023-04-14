Man in serious condition after Mississauga motorcycle crash

A man has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Mississauga Thursday night.

A tweet issued by Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. at Promontory Crescent and Burnhamthorpe Road.

The motorcycle was the only motor vehicle involved, police say.

COLLISION:

- Promontory Cres & Burnhamthorpe Rd #Mississauga

- Single motorcycle involved

- Ml adult taken to trauma centre with serious injuries

- Burnhamthorpe Rd E/B down to single lane

- Use alternate routes

- C/R at 7:20 p.m.

- PR230119729