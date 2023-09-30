Man in serious condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
A man is in hospital in serious condition after what police believe is a targeted shooting on Saturday.
The man was found with gunshot wounds in a Seton condominium complex, in southeast Calgary, around 3 p.m.
Police say the man called to report that he had been shot. He was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The man was found near a vehicle with a smashed out window parked partly inside a garage in the complex.
A shooting between two vehicles was reported in the area of Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail around 2 p.m., and police say one of the vehicles described matches the one found in Seton.
Officers believe the man was shot then, but they have not been able to confirm that or if the man was alone in the vehicle.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
No details on a suspect or suspects have been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
