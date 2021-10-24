Man in serious condition after shooting in downtown Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in St. James Town Sunday evening.
Toronto police say officers responded to a shooting call near Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East just after 8 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say they found a loaded firearm and shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
This is the seventh shooting in the city this weekend, including three that were fatal.
