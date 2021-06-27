Man in serious condition after stabbing in southeast Calgary apartment

Calgary police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident that took place inside a southeast apartment building early Sunday.

Officials tell CTV News they were called to the scene in the 5400 block of 10 Avenue S.E. at about 9:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds inside one of the units.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The offender, who was known to the victim, is still at large.

Police have not released a description, but say the public is not in any danger.