Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
A man has serious injuries and another person is in custody after a stabbing in the city’s east end Sunday night.
Just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Kingston and Glen Everest roads.
A man was located with stab wounds, police said.
Paramedics said he was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
A suspect was located and is in custody, according to police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
