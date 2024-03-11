iHeartRadio

Man in serious condition following collision in Ajax, Ont.


A man is in serious, stable condition after a collision in Ajax early morning on March 10. (Colin Williamson/CP24)

A man has been transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, following a single vehicle collision into a tree in the Ajax Sunday morning.

According to police, the collision happened on Westney Road just north of Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. Police say that it was a single vehicle crash, and the man drove into a tree.

There is a road closure in effect. 

Road Closure - Ajax - North bound Westney Rd closed north of Kingston Rd to Millington Cr. for an MVC

— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 10, 2024
