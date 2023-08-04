Man in serious condition in hospital after shooting in Ottawa's south end

A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital following an evening shooting in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Bank Street, south of Hunt Club Road, Friday evening.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in serious but stable condition with gunshot wounds, according to an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.