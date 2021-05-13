Man in the Sault murders his wife, turns gun on himself

Members of the Sault Police Service uncovered a tragedy May 7 when they conducted a well-being check on two residents on Foothill Road.

"Upon arrival officers located the two residents, husband and wife, deceased inside the residence," police said in a news release Thursday.

"An investigation ensued and it was determined the wife died as a result of a gunshot and the husband died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot."

This is an isolated incident and there no threat to public safety, police said.

Police are not releasing names because they are still trying to locate next of kin.