Man in wheelchair stabbed in the neck 'multiple times' by suspect with 'extensive criminal history': police

A man was arrested in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed someone who was sitting in a wheelchair outside a shelter.

Vancouver police said a 34-year-old man was attacked by a stranger just before 10 a.m. near Hastings and Carrall streets. Police said the victim was "stabbed multiple times in the neck" by the suspect. It's believed the attack was unprovoked.

Officers who were on patrol in the area came across the victim not long after the attack and gave him medical help. He was later taken to hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police said the suspect fled the area, but he was found nearby and arrested. The 32-year-old man has "an extensive criminal history for violent offences," the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News Vancouver in an email. Investigators didn't identify the suspect, but described him as a "high-risk dangerous offender."

He was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for July. Charges have not been formally laid, police said.