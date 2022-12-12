Man in wheelchair struck by car on Centre Street North

One person was taken to the Foothill Medical Centre following an early morning collision involving a pedestrian in north Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a location along Centre Street North between 68th Avenue and the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre at around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

A man who had been in a wheelchair was found on scene in serious, life-threatening condition.

Calgary Police Service officials told CTV News the condition of the individual involved had improved as of 5:45 a.m., and his injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of Centre Street were closed in the area during the investigation but reopened to traffic shortly after 7 a.m.