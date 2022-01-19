Man injured after fall from power pole near Vulcan, Alta.
A 24-year-old man is in hospital after he was injured in a workplace accident Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene near the town of Vulcan at approximately 3 p.m.
Officials with the service say the incident involved a man who had been injured when he fell approximately nine metres from a power pole.
"Vulcan County Fire and Claresholm EMS were at the scene to stabilize patient prior to our arrival," said Deborah Tetley with STARS in an email to CTV News.
The patient was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary for treatment.
The Alberta government did confirm the incident was workplace-related and Occupational Health and Safety has been made aware of the situation.
The agency is conducting an investigation.
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.