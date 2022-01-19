Man injured after fall from power pole near Vulcan, Alta.

A 24-year-old man is in hospital after he was injured in a workplace accident Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene near the town of Vulcan at approximately 3 p.m.

Officials with the service say the incident involved a man who had been injured when he fell approximately nine metres from a power pole.

"Vulcan County Fire and Claresholm EMS were at the scene to stabilize patient prior to our arrival," said Deborah Tetley with STARS in an email to CTV News.

The patient was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary for treatment.

The Alberta government did confirm the incident was workplace-related and Occupational Health and Safety has been made aware of the situation.

The agency is conducting an investigation.