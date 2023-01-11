Man injured after shooting near Circle K convenience store in Surrey
A 44-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting near a Circle K in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday.
At approximately 2:20 a.m., Surrey RCMP say they received multiple calls that shots had been fired near a convenience store in the 13100-block of 104 Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering gun shot wounds who was later rushed to emergency care.
“Based on initial information it appears there was an altercation between parties believed to be known to each other, which escalated and resulted in one man being shot,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn wrote in a release Wednesday.
The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is working to collect evidence and identify possible suspects. The Circle K near 132 Street and 104 Avenue is surrounded by police tape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
