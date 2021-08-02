Man injured after stabbing in Mississauga; 2 suspects sought
A man was seriously wounded after he was reportedly stabbed in the back with a pair of garden shears in central Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West at 1:47 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound to the back.
He was reportedly attacked by a suspect wielding garden shears.
Peel Region Paramedics said the victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto in serious but non-life threatening condition.
A second male victim suffered unknown injuries in the assault.
Police said they were looking for two suspects.
One was described a Black male in his early 20s, standing six-feet tall, wearing a t-shirt and jeans.
The second was described by police as a black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing dark clothing and a red hat.
