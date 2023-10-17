iHeartRadio

Man injured, arrested after allegedly driving car into Amherst, N.S., home


An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)

A man was injured and arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into a home in Amherst, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

According to the Amherst Police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Spring Street area around 1 a.m., but the car fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle allegedly went past stop signs until it drove off the road near the Spring Street and Willow Street intersection and hit a house.

Police say the 46-year-old male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital with injuries. The residence reportedly suffered significant damage.

The man is facing several charges, including:

  • dangerous driving causing bodily harm (two counts)
  • flight from police
  • criminal negligence causing bodily harm
  • driving while prohibited
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
  • disobeying a court order regarding a weapons prohibition

