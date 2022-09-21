Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday.
According to the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS), at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a man was walking along a trail that runs between Athletic Park and Hiawatha Street when he was approached by an unknown male.
The suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded his cell phone.
The victim was cut as he pushed the suspect to escape.
He ran toward Hiawatha Street where he was aided by a citizen, and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have provided the following suspect description:
“The suspect is described as approximately 6′ tall, thin build, light skin, a short beard that gets longer towards his chin and a little bit of grey, a long nose and thin lips. The suspect was wearing a dark hat possibly with a Nike swoosh on it and a spring coat that appears poofy.”
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to please contact STPS at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers and to refer to case #ST22015234.
-
Cyclist transported to hospital following Mississauga crashA male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga.
-
Canadians changing habits amid rising prices for foodInflation as a whole dropped in Canada for the second straight month in August. However, the cost of food continues to grow according to Statistics Canada by a rate of 10.8 per cent — the highest escalation in food price since 1981. It's these rising prices that are causing Londoners to change their food habits.
-
Man accuses of stealing mail from Canada Post office in Vankleek Hill, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police say that between January and March, the Canada Post office located in Vankleek Hill was the victim of theft of mail.
-
Man dies after crashing ATV into wooded area: N.B. RCMPAn ATV crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Trout Brook, N.B., Sunday.
-
Former Hockey Canada CEO among those summoned to testify before committeeThe House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.
-
Thousands expected as International Plowing Match kicks off in North GrenvilleThe 2022 International Plowing Match is underway south of Ottawa. Five days of events are being held just south of Kemptville along County Road 44.
-
-
Collingwood, Ont., company creates cutting edge electric truck technologyThe future of trucking could be coming from technology built in Simcoe County.
-
Men charged after truck, tools stolen from construction site: N.S. RCMPTwo men are facing charges in relation to a break-and-enter Sunday in Antigonish, N.S.