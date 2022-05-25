Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a workplace injury at a business on Bluewater Road at approximately 3:25 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod says the man was injured by a piece of road maintenance equipment he was working on. Police did not release the severity of the man's injuries, but said he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The Department of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident.
